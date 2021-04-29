West Bengal elections: 56.19 per cent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in 35 assembly seats where polling is underway in final phase.

... ...
... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Wednesday postponed online registration for the Winter semester in view of the prevailing pandemic situation. Registrations, which were to commence from April 27, will commence on May 8, a JNU statemen...
BioNTech expects results by September from trials testing the COVID-19 vaccine that it and Pfizer have developed in babies as young as six months old, German magazine Spiegel cited the companys CEO as saying. In July, the first results coul...
A Russian court has scheduled the main hearing in an extremism case against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys activist network for May 17, his lawyers said on Thursday.The court is expected to consider a request from prosecutors to decl...
Odisha government on Thursday announced that they will provide incentives to health care professionals on COVID-19 duty working under the Health and Family Welfare HFW Department for the period of April to July this year. An official docume...