Centre fighting COVID, not doing dirty politics like Congress: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The government is fighting a dangerous pandemic and not doing dirty politics like the Congress party and its allies, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday. "We are fighting a dangerous pandemic. It's not the correct time for politics so we are fighting Corona day and night and not doing dirty politics with like the Congress and its allies," Naqvi said.

This comes in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Centre's management of the pandemic and vaccines. "People's money was given to vaccine companies to develop Covid vaccines. Now, GOI will make the same people pay the highest price in the world for these vaccines. Once again, the failed 'system' fails our citizens for Modi-mitrs' profit," Gandhi had tweeted.

Naqvi defended the Centre, saying, "Our government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has achieved a lot in the fight against COVID-19 in last one year but still we are not saying that it's sufficient as it's a big pandemic. We are still working day and night to bring relief for common people." "Earlier there were very few ventilators, shortage of masks, PPE kits, medicines. Now we are self-dependent on many things. Lots have to be done and we are doing it," he added.

The Minister further slammed Congress leaders for pointing out the inefficacies of the Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines. "The Congress party is doing dirty politics. Earlier they created confusion regarding the quality and effectiveness of the two India-made vaccines but it has been proven in the country as well as foreign countries. Now they have a problem with pricing this has also been sorted out now," he added.

"I urge them to not do politics when peoples' lives are in danger," he said. According to Union Health Ministry, as many 3,79,257 new COVID19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, along with 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 discharges. (ANI)

