Firecrackers used outside Mahajati Sadan, not bombs: official

Firecrackers were set off outside Mahajati Sadan in central Kolkata on Thursday morning, which were initially alleged to be crude bombs, an official said.

The incident, which happened on Central Avenue in the heart of the city soon after polling began in the area, triggered panic among the people.

''Preliminary probe revealed that banned firecrackers were set off and not bombs,'' the official at the Chief Electoral Officer's office said.

Those behind the incident are being identified and a hunt is on to nab them, he said.

Soon after the incident, BJP's Jorasanko candidate Meena Devi Purohit alleged that crude bombs were hurled at her vehicle while she was touring different polling booths.

''Bombs were hurled at my car but I am not scared. I will definitely visit the booths,'' she said.

''They tried to kill me and it is a ploy to scare the voters,'' Purohit alleged.

A huge police contingent was deployed at the spot, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

Seven seats in Kolkata, including Jorasanko, were voting in the final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.

The polling began at 7 am and would continue till 6.30 pm.

