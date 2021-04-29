Left Menu

HC asks district judges to coordinate with DMs on medical concerns of judicial officers, families

The judicial officers in Delhi in order to maintain law and order and ensure speedy and effective delivery of justice resumed physical hearings in courts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:12 IST
HC asks district judges to coordinate with DMs on medical concerns of judicial officers, families

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked Delhi district judges to coordinate with district magistrates (DMs) to address the medical concerns of judicial officers and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The issue was raised in a petition by a group of lawyers seeking a coordination mechanism for judicial officers as they were unable to get COVID-19 medical treatment and beds in hospitals.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said district judges in consultation with DMs may identify suitable places for converting them into COVID care centres.

“Let the District and Sessions Judge of each district here coordinate with all the District Magistrates to address the medical concerns of judicial officers and their families. The order be communicated to all the District Judges and District Magistrates for compliance,” the bench said and listed the matter for further hearing on May 6 for reporting compliance of the order.

Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose, representing petitioner-advocates Shobha Gupta and Rajesh Sachdeva, informed the bench that two judicial officers -- Kovai Venugopal and Kamran Khan -- have succumbed to the virus and over 60 judges are infected with COVID-19.

“We don't want our judges to become martyrs to COVID-19,” he said and suggested converting dispensaries in residential complexes of judicial officers and even court complexes as COVID-19 care centre for judicial officers and their families.

Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi submitted that the government is willing to provide assistance to deal with the situation and added that if provided with suitable places, they can convert them in COVID-19 care centres.

“The petitioners are specifically concerned about the health and life of the judicial officers in Delhi. The judicial officers in Delhi in order to maintain law and order and ensure speedy and effective delivery of justice resumed physical hearings in courts. It is pertinent to mentioned that due to nature of work in courts, COVID protocol is not being followed in courts and judicial officers are exposed immensely,” the plea said.

It added that in light of India's experiencing a second wave of coronavirus, nuanced steps need to be taken to provide appropriate healthcare facilities to the judicial officers who are at the forefront of the maintenance of law and order situation in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy prolongs curbs on European travellers, imposes entry ban on Sri Lanka

Italy on Thursday extended for 15 days COVID-19 restrictions already in place on travelers from other European countries, the health ministry said, adding that it had also imposed a ban on people coming from Sri Lanka.People entering Italy ...

Embassy REIT Announces Full Year FY 2021 Results, Delivers a Resilient Performance

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Distributes Rs 18,364 million and grows Net Operating Income YoY by 12 Leases 1.2 msf across 40 deals, achieves 15 leasing spreads Pursues growth through 5.7 msf new development, 19 pre-com...

US to maintain 'strong' military presence in Indo-Pacific: Biden tells China in maiden address to Congress

Declaring that America is rising anew under his leadership, President Joe Biden has told China that the US will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific not to start conflict, but to prevent one as Beijing became more asserti...

Amid COVID wave, Sebi eases compliance norms; gives more time for cos to file financial results

Easing compliance requirements amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Sebi on Thursday gave a 45-day relaxation for companies to file their fourth-quarter results as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021