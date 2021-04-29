Chhattisgarh: Doctor held for black marketing of Remdesivir

Chhattisgarh: Doctor held for black marketing of RemdesivirPTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:56 IST
A doctor attached to a government hospital has been arrested in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections in black market, police said on Thursday.
A joint team of the district's cyber cell and local police laid a trap at Rajim and arrested Dr Datyanashan Patel (30) and seized six vials of the drug, used to treat coronavirus patients, from him, said an official.
Patel was selling the drug, part of the consignment provided to the district hospital, at exorbitant price, he said.
A case was registered at Kotwali police station and the accused was handed over to the Drug Control Department for further action, added police.
