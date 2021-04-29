Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden traveling to voting rights hot spot Georgia to promote plans to rebuild economy

President Joe Biden marks his 100th day in office with a trip to Georgia on Thursday, visiting former President Jimmy Carter and pitching his plans to spend trillions of dollars to rebuild the U.S. economy. After limited time on the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden is stepping up his travel schedule after his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. He will have a drive-in rally near Atlanta on Thursday and additional campaign-style stops are planned in Pennsylvania and Virginia in coming days.

Three Georgia men charged with hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery death

U.S. prosecutors charged three white men in Georgia on Wednesday with federal hate crimes and attempted kidnapping in last year's slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was gunned down as he was out jogging through a suburban neighborhood. The Justice Department said that former police officer Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 51, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping.

Can therapy ease the trauma of U.S. racist attacks and systemic racism?

Chinese-American mental health counselor Monica Band started getting a flood of calls and emails soon after former U.S. President Donald Trump began blaming China for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. News followed of the killings of six Asian-born spa workers in Atlanta and brutal attacks on people of Asian descent nationwide. Band's mostly Asian-American clients in the Washington, D.C., area have been spat on, called racist names and in one case physically assaulted on a commuter rail line by an assailant yelling, "Go back to China!"

Surging U.S. crop prices reverse fortunes in rural Iowa

U.S. farmer Rob Arkfeld was vacationing on a sandy beach in Mexico's Riviera Maya when he won an online auction to rent 535 acres of cropland back home in Iowa by bidding nearly double the local average for each acre. While sipping a drink and swiping his smartphone, the 48-year-old agreed to pay an annual rent of $417.50 per acre for the next two years for the ground in Mills County. That amount is big enough not just to rent, but to buy land in some parts of the United States.

U.S. military pressed to act on wave of child injuries in housing

Last April, Kate Needham’s one-year-old son Robbie pushed through a screen and plunged from a second story window in the family’s rental home near Naval Base San Diego. Robbie landed head first on the ground, suffering a life-threatening head injury that required a $30,000 hospital stay. On a warm day, Needham and her Navy-enlisted husband had cracked open a window in the home that they, as do thousands of American military families, rent from a privatized U.S. military housing operator. With one light press on the screen, she said, the toddler fell through.

Harris, Jill Biden dress for history and unity at Congress speech

History was made at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday night when two women - Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - sat behind the president during his annual address to the nation. Prabal Gurung, who designed Harris's off-white suit, seized the moment, announcing on Twitter that Harris was wearing a "Hand Tailored Double Crepe Cream Suit and Ivory Silk Charmeuse Camisole," which was "made in New York City, at the Prabal Gurung Atelier, and designed for power moments in history."

U.S. judge denies immediate release of Andrew Brown shooting video

A North Carolina judge on Wednesday rejected requests to release videos showing law enforcement's fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr., during an attempted arrest, siding with arguments their immediate disclosure could jeopardize active investigations. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten and roughly 20 media organizations had filed petitions to release body camera video from sheriff's deputies involved in the shooting death of Brown on April 21, arguing disclosure was in the public interest.

CDC 'committed' to U.S. cruise industry resuming operations by mid-summer

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is "committed" to the resumption of cruise industry passenger operations in the United States by mid-summer, the agency said on Wednesday, announcing new steps to speed approvals. The assurance comes after the state of Alaska last week joined Florida's April 8 suit to overturn a CDC decision to bar the industry from immediately resuming operations halted for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden pleads for unity, warns of Chinese threat, in speech to Congress

President Joe Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion plan in a speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, pleading with Republican lawmakers to work with him on divisive issues and to meet the stiff competition posed by China. Pushing a vision of more government investment funded by the wealthy, the Democratic president urged Republicans who have so far resolutely opposed him to help pass a wide array of contentious legislation from taxes to police reform to gun control and immigration.

Republican rebuttal to Biden warns against 'socialist dreams'

After President Joe Biden laid out his aims to reshape the U.S. economy and address racial injustice on Wednesday, Republican Senator Tim Scott argued that the Democratic agenda would divide Americans, lower wages and shrink the U.S. economy.

A rising star in his party and the sole Black Republican in the Senate, Scott said Democrats have no interest in working with Republicans on infrastructure legislation and rejected Biden's American Families Plan as a scheme to put Washington at the center of American life "from the cradle to college."

