RFO suicide:Suspended forest officer gets 2-day police custody

A court in Amravati district of Maharashtra on Thursday remanded in two days of police custody suspended forest officer M Shriniwas Reddy, a co-accused in the suicide case of range forest officer (RFO) Deepali Chavan.

Reddy was Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Field Director of Melghat tiger reserve.

He had been hiding ever since his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a court at Achalpur in the district. He was arrested from Nagpur on Wednesday night by Amravati rural police.

Following his arrest, he was brought to Dharni police station, where he was questioned on Thursday morning before being produced in the court.

Although the prosecution sought seven days police custody of Reddy, the court granted only two days of remand.

Chavan had allegedly shot herself dead at her home in Harisal on March 25, and left behind a note accusing deputy chief conservator of forest Vinod Shivkumar of harassment, following which he was arrested for abetment to suicide.

Chavan had allegedly stated in the letter that she had informed Reddy about the torture Shivkumar had inflicted on her and the senior official had ignored her complaints.

