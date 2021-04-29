IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RR

Mumbai Indians Innings: Rohit Sharma c Chetan Sakariya b Chris Morris 14 Quinton de Kock not out 70 Suryakumar Yadav c Jos Buttler b Chris Morris 16 Krunal Pandya b Mustafizur 39 Kieron Pollard not out 16 Extras: (LB-15, W-2) 17 Total: ( 3 wkts, 18.3 Overs) 172 Fall of Wickets: 49-1, 83-2, 146-3 Bowler: Chetan Sakariya 3-0-18-0, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-33-0, Mustafizur Rahman 3.3-0-37-1, Chris Morris 4-0-33-2, Rahul Tewatia 3-0-30-0, Shivam Dube 1-0-6-0.

