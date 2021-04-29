IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RR

IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RRPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:15 IST
Mumbai Indians Innings: Rohit Sharma c Chetan Sakariya b Chris Morris 14 Quinton de Kock not out 70 Suryakumar Yadav c Jos Buttler b Chris Morris 16 Krunal Pandya b Mustafizur 39 Kieron Pollard not out 16 Extras: (LB-15, W-2) 17 Total: ( 3 wkts, 18.3 Overs) 172 Fall of Wickets: 49-1, 83-2, 146-3 Bowler: Chetan Sakariya 3-0-18-0, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-33-0, Mustafizur Rahman 3.3-0-37-1, Chris Morris 4-0-33-2, Rahul Tewatia 3-0-30-0, Shivam Dube 1-0-6-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Krunal and I will play main role if we get these kinds of wickets, says Rahul Chahar
Babar, Rizwan script Pakistan's highest successful T20I run chase, beat SA by 9 wickets
IPL 2021: Ashwin one scalp away from 250 T20 wickets
IPL 2021: Credit to Virat and boys for hanging in there and getting wickets at the right time, says Katich
Mohammad Nawaz, Fakhar Zaman shine as Pakistan defeat South Africa by 3 wickets to seal T20I series 3-1