Left Menu

NC Sheriff: 2 deputies killed, suspect and 2 others dead

Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriffs office said Thursday.The Watauga County Sheriffs office said Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were dispatched to a home in Boone at 944 a.m. Wednesday after the homeowner and his family didnt report to work or answer telephone calls.

PTI | Boone | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:21 IST
NC Sheriff: 2 deputies killed, suspect and 2 others dead

Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.

The Watauga County Sheriff's office said Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were dispatched to a home in Boone at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday after the homeowner and his family didn't report to work or answer telephone calls. Both were hit by gunfire. Other officers were able to pull out Ward, who later died at a hospital. Fox died at the scene. “The individual suspected of killing the two officers is also suspected of killing two civilians in the residence,'' the statement said. Sheriff Len Hagaman said they were the suspect's mother and stepfather, WSOC-TV reported. A Boone Police officer, a Boone firefighter and an Appalachian State University police officer were shot at during an initial attempt to rescue the deputies, and the Boone police officer was hit, but he escaped injury to his Kevlar helmet equipment, Hagaman told WSOC. Morganton Department of Public Safety Maj. Ryan Lander told The News Herald just before 11 p.m. that the suspect appeared to have killed himself, the newspaper reported. Hagaman said Ward died at a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee. “This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Hagaman said.

“I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.” The sheriff's office said officers from approximately 15 law enforcement agencies surrounded the home. Other people living nearby were evacuated or told to shelter in place as the standoff lasted throughout the day and Wednesday night.

Clarence Wilson, 78, was on his porch when deputies pulled up in front of the house across the street. Gunfire erupted after the deputies arrived, Wilson said.

“Then they told me to get back in the house and stay,” he said.

Wilson said he later saw deputies pull a man from the house.

“I don't know if it was a deputy or who it was,” he said. “I was just worried about keeping myself safe.” Wilson said he heard a second barrage of gunfire around noon as the house remained surrounded. He said it's a “real quiet neighborhood” with many retirees like himself. “We ain't used to all this,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland gets final bids for $12 billion fighter jet deal

Finland says it has received final offers from all five manufacturers bidding in a contest to provide new fighter jets to the Nordic countrys military in a 10 billion-euro USD 12 billion deal to replace its aging fleet of F-18 Hornet aircra...

COVID: Sebi gives more time to brokers, clearing members for compliance with rules

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended timelines for compliance with certain regulatory requirements by trading members, clearing members and depository participants in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline for...

France's Macron charts way out of third COVID-19 lockdown

France will start relaxing a nightly curfew and allow cafes, bars and restaurants to offer outside service from May 19, as President Emmanuel Macron charts a way out of a third COVID-19 lockdown. Macron, who is under pressure from business ...

Decision on final semester exams soon: Delhi University

The Delhi University on Thursday said it will take stock of the exam schedule, amid demands from students asking for exams to be deferred in view of spiking COVID-19 cases in the country.The university is slated to hold online exams for fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021