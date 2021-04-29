Left Menu

Kremlin critic Navalny defiant but gaunt after ending hunger strike

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "naked, thieving king" on Thursday, looking gaunt but defiant in a courtroom video link from prison, his first public appearance since ending a hunger strike last week.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:37 IST
Kremlin critic Navalny defiant but gaunt after ending hunger strike

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "naked, thieving king" on Thursday, looking gaunt but defiant in a courtroom video link from prison, his first public appearance since ending a hunger strike last week. Navalny's comments were piped into a hearing in a Moscow courtroom, where he lost his appeal against a fine for defaming a World War Two veteran.

He faces further legal pressure, with his team saying he was hit with new criminal charges. Allies were forced to disband his network of regional campaign offices, which the authorities are seeking to ban as "extremist". His head shaven, Navalny said he had been taken to a bathhouse to look "decent" before the court hearing. He undid his prison uniform to reveal a T-shirt that barely hid his thin torso.

"I looked in the mirror. Of course, I'm just a dreadful skeleton," he said. One of his lawyers said he had lost 22 kg (nearly 50 pounds) since January. Later in the hearing, Navalny, 44, went on the attack against Putin and the Russian justice system.

"I want to tell the dear court that your king is naked," he said of Putin. "Your naked, thieving king wants to continue to rule until the end ... Another 10 years will come, a stolen decade will come." Addressing his wife Julia, who was in court, he said he missed her and asked her to stand so that he could look at her.

Describing how he was gradually ending his more than three-week hunger strike, he said he had eaten four spoonfuls of porridge on Wednesday. Requests for carrots and apples had not yet been granted. "SWINDLERS AND THIEVES"

Navalny is serving a 2-1/2 year jail sentence for parole violations on an earlier embezzlement conviction that he says was politically motivated. He declared his hunger strike on March 31 to demand better medical care for leg and back pain. On April 23 he said he would start eating again after getting more medical care. Russia has said he is receiving the same treatment as any other prisoner and accused him of exaggerating his health needs for publicity.

Navalny rose to prominence with an anti-corruption campaign of caustic videos cataloguing the wealth of senior officials he labelled "swindlers and thieves", and has become Putin's fiercest political rival. A separate court is considering whether to declare Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and his network of regional campaign offices "extremist", which would give authorities the power to jail activists and freeze bank accounts. That court will hold its next hearing on May 17.

"Maintaining the work of Navalny's network of headquarters in its current form is impossible," Leonid Volkov, a Navalny ally, said in a YouTube video announcing the closure of the regional offices. Many will now function independently, he said. In Arkhangelsk, in northern Russia, a judge handed down a 2-1/2 year sentence on Thursday to the former coordinator of one of Navalny's campaign offices for reposting a music video which was deemed to contain pornography.

Navalny's allies also said a new criminal case had been opened against him for allegedly setting up a non-profit organisation that infringed on the rights of citizens. This could not immediately be confirmed. Last year, Navalny survived an attack with a nerve agent. After recovering in Germany, he was arrested on his return to Russia in January and sentenced the following month.

A large mural of Navalny on a building in St Petersburg was painted over by Russian authorities on Wednesday. Russian media said on Thursday police were investigating, and those behind it could face up to three years in prison for vandalism. (Writing by Tom Balmforth and Timothy Heritage Editing by Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Siddharth alleges he received 'death threats'

Actor Siddharth on Thursday alleged his phone number was leaked by members of Tamil Nadu BJP and he and his family received over 500 abusive calls and death threats.He said he was given police protection following complaint but would give u...

Finland gets final bids for $12 billion fighter jet deal

Finland says it has received final offers from all five manufacturers bidding in a contest to provide new fighter jets to the Nordic countrys military in a 10 billion-euro USD 12 billion deal to replace its aging fleet of F-18 Hornet aircra...

COVID: Sebi gives more time to brokers, clearing members for compliance with rules

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended timelines for compliance with certain regulatory requirements by trading members, clearing members and depository participants in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline for...

France's Macron charts way out of third COVID-19 lockdown

France will start relaxing a nightly curfew and allow cafes, bars and restaurants to offer outside service from May 19, as President Emmanuel Macron charts a way out of a third COVID-19 lockdown. Macron, who is under pressure from business ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021