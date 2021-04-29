Judges named for vacation court

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:21 IST
The Madras High Court and its Bench at Madurai will remain closed for summer vacation from May 1 to May 31.

The vacation court will be held on May 5 and 6, May 12 and 13, May 19 and 20 and May 26 and 27.

Justices R Suresh Kumar, P D Audikesavalu, G R Swaminathan and R N Manjula will be the vacation judges. They will sit on May 5 and 6, a release from High Court Registrar said.

Justices C V Karthikeyan, Krishnan Ramaswamy, S Kannammal and G Chandrasekaran are the vacation judges for the sittings on May 12 and 13.

Justices Anita Sumanth, M Nirmal Kumar, Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy and V Sivagnanam will sit on May 19 and 20, it said.

It will be Justices G Jayachandran, C Saravanan, Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup and T V Thamilselvi, who will sit on May 26 and 27.

The previous two days of the sitting dates will be the filing of cases days.

