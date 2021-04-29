Judges named for vacation court

The Madras High Court and its Bench at Madurai will remain closed for summer vacation from May 1 to May 31.

The vacation court will be held on May 5 and 6, May 12 and 13, May 19 and 20 and May 26 and 27.

Justices R Suresh Kumar, P D Audikesavalu, G R Swaminathan and R N Manjula will be the vacation judges. They will sit on May 5 and 6, a release from High Court Registrar said.

Justices C V Karthikeyan, Krishnan Ramaswamy, S Kannammal and G Chandrasekaran are the vacation judges for the sittings on May 12 and 13.

Justices Anita Sumanth, M Nirmal Kumar, Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy and V Sivagnanam will sit on May 19 and 20, it said.

It will be Justices G Jayachandran, C Saravanan, Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup and T V Thamilselvi, who will sit on May 26 and 27.

The previous two days of the sitting dates will be the filing of cases days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)