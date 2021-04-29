France to limit access for people blocking political process in Lebanon

France to limit access for people blocking political process in LebanonReuters | Paris | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:38 IST
France has started to put in place measures limiting access to French territory for people blocking the political process in Lebanon, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.
Le Drian also said in a statement that France is taking similar measures for people involved in corruption in Lebanon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
