Maha: Ex-MLA booked for assaulting BMC official

Former Maharashtra MLA Yusuf Abrahani allegedly assaulted a civic official here after objecting to the stop-work notices issued At Kamathipura in central Mumbai on Thursday, police said.

Following the incident, a case was registered against him, a police official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon inside the cabin of Assistant Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) E-ward office at Byculla, he said.

As per the complaint, the former legislator went to Assistant Commissioner Makarand Dagadkhair's office around 3 pm and objected to the stop work notices issued in Kamathipura, he said.

''In the process, he threatened and abused Dagadkhair and also held his collar,'' he said.

The FIR against him was registered at Agripada police station under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), he said, adding that a probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)