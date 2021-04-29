Some 11.6 million Americans watched Biden speech to Congress, early data shows

Some 11.6 million Americans watched Biden speech to Congress, early data showsReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:14 IST
President Joe Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday night attracted an estimated 11.6 million viewers on the four main U.S. broadcast television networks, according to preliminary Nielsen ratings data cited by Deadline Hollywood.
The early numbers do not include people who watched on cable news networks.
