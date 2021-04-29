Delhi govt okays setting up 500-bed COVID facilities near LNJP, Guru Teg Bahadur hospitals

The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order approving setting up of 500-bed COVID facilities near Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital here.

The facilities, which will come up at Main Ram Lila Ground near Delhi Gate and Ram Lila Ground near GTB Hospital, will be similar to one set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to the order.

The directors of the two hospitals have been asked to procure consumable items and make provisions of nurses and sanitation staff for the COVID facility.

