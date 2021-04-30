'Disastrous' crush at Israeli bonfire festival, 15 reported killed

Around 15 people were killed in a crush at a religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday, the top-rated Channel 12 TV news said, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a "heavy disaster".

Medics confirmed that dozens of people had been hurt at the Lag B'Omer event in northern Mount Meron, where tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews were gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said around 20 people had life-threatening injuries.

On Twitter, Netanyahu called it a "heavy disaster" and added: "We are all praying for the wellbeing of the casualties." The gathering had been held in defiance of health officials who had worries that crowding could pose a COVID-19 risk. Police said on Thursday that they had arrested two people for disrupting officers' efforts to keep order at the site. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Stephen Coates and Himani Sarkar)

