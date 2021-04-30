South Korean President Moon to visit White House on May 21

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the White House on May 21 for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, highlighting the "ironclad alliance" between South Korea and the United States, the White House said on Thursday.

"President Biden looks forward to working with President Moon to further strengthen our alliance and expand our close cooperation," the White House said in a statement.

