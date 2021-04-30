Left Menu

South Korean President Moon to visit White House on May 21

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 05:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 05:40 IST
South Korean President Moon to visit White House on May 21

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the White House on May 21 for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, highlighting the "ironclad alliance" between South Korea and the United States, the White House said on Thursday.

"President Biden looks forward to working with President Moon to further strengthen our alliance and expand our close cooperation," the White House said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-American couple sentenced for laundering over USD500K on behalf of phone scammers

A United States court in Atlanta has sentenced an Indian-American couple for laundering over USD500,000 on behalf of India-based phone scammers.Chaitali Dave 36 was on Thursday sentenced to 20 months, to be followed by three years of superv...

Dozens killed in stampede at sage's grave in Israel

Dozens of people were killed in a crush at a religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday, medics said, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a heavy disaster.Media reports initially said a section of stadium seating had ...

Biden thanks Georgia for crucial election role, touts economic plans

President Joe Biden marked his 100th day in office on Thursday thanking Georgia voters for putting Democrats in control of Congress and by promoting his plans to spend trillions of dollars to rebuild the U.S. economy. At a drive-in rally in...

Brazil Senate votes to suspend patent protection on COVID-19 vaccines

Brazils Senate on Thursday approved a bill to suspend patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and medications during the pandemic, sending the proposal to the lower house of Congress for consideration and possible amendments. It rema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021