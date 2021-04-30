Left Menu

Alibaba freezes executive pay rise amid China's big tech crackdown -sources

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:08 IST
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding has frozen pay raises for senior executives in 2021 and is instead giving junior staff bigger pay rises, sources said, in an effort to retain its main workforce amid a regulatory clampdown.

"Talent is Alibaba Group's most important asset. We have a robust and competitive compensation system that reflects our priorities in cultivating our next generation of talents," Alibaba said in a statement to Reuters.

