Controversy Over US Use of Chinese AI Model in Federal Registry

The US government's Federal Register briefly employed a Chinese AI model, Qwen from Alibaba, for searching federal regulations, even as the FBI accuses Alibaba of technology theft. This use raised security and policy concerns, especially amid US-China tensions and ongoing discussions about AI safety and regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 01:25 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 01:25 IST
Controversy Over US Use of Chinese AI Model in Federal Registry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US government's Federal Register website recently incorporated a Chinese-developed AI model, Qwen, to allow users to search proposed federal regulations. This decision has sparked controversy given Alibaba, Qwen's developer, faces accusations from the FBI of stealing technology from US rival Anthropic.

The Qwen-powered search function was available last Wednesday but was quickly removed following its discovery by social media users and media outlets like Reuters. The incident has highlighted tensions between Washington and Beijing, particularly as governmental discussions on AI regulation continue.

Experts acknowledged that the AI tool's use might not pose immediate national security risks. However, questions arise about the choice given ongoing US-China competition in AI innovation. The FBI, the National Archives, and the White House declined to comment on this development and its broader implications.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

Global
4
U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Asia’s Currency Markets Are Better Connected: Are They Better Protected?

Why a Global Food-Price Index Cannot Capture the Full Hormuz Shock

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026