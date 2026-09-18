Controversy Over US Use of Chinese AI Model in Federal Registry

The US government's Federal Register website recently incorporated a Chinese-developed AI model, Qwen, to allow users to search proposed federal regulations. This decision has sparked controversy given Alibaba, Qwen's developer, faces accusations from the FBI of stealing technology from US rival Anthropic.

The Qwen-powered search function was available last Wednesday but was quickly removed following its discovery by social media users and media outlets like Reuters. The incident has highlighted tensions between Washington and Beijing, particularly as governmental discussions on AI regulation continue.

Experts acknowledged that the AI tool's use might not pose immediate national security risks. However, questions arise about the choice given ongoing US-China competition in AI innovation. The FBI, the National Archives, and the White House declined to comment on this development and its broader implications.