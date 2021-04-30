No COVID vaccines in Delhi, Kejriwal urges citizens not to queue up at inoculation centres tomorrow

Left Menu

A day ahead of the launch of the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to residents of the city not to queue up at vaccination centers as vaccines have not yet been received.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day ahead of the launch of the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to residents of the city not to queue up at vaccination centers as vaccines have not yet been received. People aged 18 to 45 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine from May 1 (tomorrow).

Kejriwal further informed that three lakh doses of Covishield had been assured to the city in the next few days. "We have not yet received the vaccines and are in constant touch with the company. We are hopeful that vaccines will reach by tomorrow or the day after. They have assured us 3 lakh doses of Covishield is coming to us first, tomorrow or the day after," he said.

"I request you to not queue up at the centers tomorrow. As soon as the vaccines come, we will make proper announcements. Only then people with appointments can start coming to the centres," the Chief Minister added. He said that the Delhi government had requested both of the country's vaccine manufacturers to make 67 lakh doses each available in the next three months and the Delhi government is ready to pay for it.

"We have requested both companies to make 67 lakh doses each available to us in next three months. The Delhi government is ready to make payments for it. People of Delhi will be given free vaccines. We are making all efforts to see that people of Delhi are vaccinated in the next three months," he said. The Chief Minister had held a meeting with government officials on Thursday over COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital.

The third phase of the vaccination drive is scheduled to start on May 1 for people aged 18 to 45. The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced from 4 pm on Wednesday. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app. (ANI)

