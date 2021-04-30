Russian court orders ex-journalist accused of treason to be held until July

A Russian court on Friday ordered former journalist Ivan Safronov to be kept in custody until July 7 on charges of treason, the court's press officer said.

Safronov, who left journalism and began working at Russia's space agency in May last year, was detained by security agents outside his flat on July 7, 2020, and accused of passing military secrets to the Czech Republic in 2017. He denies the charge.

