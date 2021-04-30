Left Menu

Amarinder asks Water Resources dept to identify more areas for relining of canals

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday directed the state Water Resources department to identify more areas for relining of canals to check seepage and save the precious water resource.He underlined the need for urgent replacement of 72 abandoned tube wells in the Kandi belt of the state to augment irrigation facilities in the region and directed Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to allocate the necessary funds for these on priority.Amarinder Singh was reviewing the works of the department through video conferencing, an official statement said here.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:36 IST
Amarinder Singh was reviewing the works of the department through video conferencing, an official statement said here. Notably, the Kandi area comprises stretches along the Shivalik foothills in Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Rupnagar and Mohali districts. The Chief Minister asked the department to expedite the ongoing canal relining projects, including the relining of Rajasthan Feeder (41 kms), Sirhind Feeder (45 kms), as well as the rehabilitation of Bis Doab Canal system and Banur Canal system. While significant progress has been made on these projects, the balance work should be speeded up, he said.

Pointing out that 33 new schemes, worth Rs 473.15 crore, had been included in the state budget 2021-22, the Chief Minister said the relining works were a major priority for his government in view of the state's depleting water resources.

Punjab has a total canal network length of 14,500 km. In the year 2021, approximately 2,800 km drains will be cleaned incurring a cost of Rs 40 crore and flood protection works amounting to Rs 60 crore will be executed before the onset of the monsoon season, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

