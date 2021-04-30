Gujarat govt puts into service 150 traveller ambulances

The Gujarat government on Friday put into service 150 traveller ambulances to combat the rising number of coronavirus infection cases in the state.

Manufactured by Pune-based automaker ForceMotors, the factory-built ambulance complies with all the latest regulations, according to a statement.

Last week, the state government had decided to procure 150 ambulances to meet the rush of COVID-19 patients in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)