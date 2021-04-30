Gujarat govt puts into service 150 traveller ambulances

Gujarat govt puts into service 150 traveller ambulancesPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:52 IST
The Gujarat government on Friday put into service 150 traveller ambulances to combat the rising number of coronavirus infection cases in the state.
Manufactured by Pune-based automaker ForceMotors, the factory-built ambulance complies with all the latest regulations, according to a statement.
Last week, the state government had decided to procure 150 ambulances to meet the rush of COVID-19 patients in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- ForceMotors
- Pune