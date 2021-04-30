First dog Major back at White House after post-bite training
"He is such a sweet, lovable dog, he really is." The Bidens are expecting to bring a cat - a female - into their fold soon, she said, and Major has been prepped for that. "That was part of his training, they took him into a shelter with cats," she said.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:17 IST
President Joe Biden's younger dog, Major, is back at the White House after extra training - including spending time with some cats - to address biting incidents, first lady Jill Biden said in an NBC interview broadcast on Friday. Major, a German Shepherd rescue, received training outside the White House this month after two biting incidents.
"He's back," Jill Biden said in the interview, conducted on Thursday. "He is such a sweet, lovable dog, he really is." The Bidens are expecting to bring a cat - a female - into their fold soon, she said, and Major has been prepped for that.
"That was part of his training, they took him into a shelter with cats," she said. "He did fine."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bidens
- German
- Joe Biden
- Jill Biden