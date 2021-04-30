Left Menu

HC asks govt, railways to ensure safety of train passengers

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:52 IST
HC asks govt, railways to ensure safety of train passengers

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State government and the Railways to take measures to improve safety of train commuters.

The court gave this direction while initiating proceedings on its own over an incident of a woman jumping off a passenger train in the State two days ago to escape from an alleged assault and a robbery bid.

Taking serious note of the incident, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas directed the top officials of the State police and railway safety wing to discuss a mechanism to improve safety on trains and table the suggestions before the court in six weeks.

The 31-year-old woman had jumped off a moving train near Kanjiramattom station on April 28 to escape from a man who allegedly attacked her and threatened to stab her.

The victim, who suffered a head injury after the jump, is being treated at a private hospital here.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the victim was travelling alone in the compartment of the Guruvayur-Punalur passenger train.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jill Biden plants tree as White House readies for family cat

First lady Jill Biden commemorated Arbor Day by planting a linden tree on the north lawn of the White House.She strode out Friday in a skirt and a double-breasted blazer and put three shovelfuls of dirt around the awaiting tree.Who doesnt p...

French firm Alstom delivers 100th electric locomotive to railways

Alstom has successfully manufactured and delivered the 100th electric locomotive to the Indian Railways, the French multinational rolling stock manufacturer said on Friday.Built in one of the countrys largest integrated greenfield manufactu...

'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar passes away due to Covid-19; Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar pay tribute

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Friday expressed her condolences for Chandro Tomar, fondly known as Shooter Dadi, who passed away on Friday after battling COVID-19 for the past few days. Bhumi, who played Chandros character on screen in A...

Blast kills 27 people in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province - local official

A huge blast in Afghanistans eastern Logar province killed at least 27 people on Friday, a senior official said. The car bomb in the provincial capital of Pul-e Alam also injured 60 people, the head of Logars provincial council, Hasibullah ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021