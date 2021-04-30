HC asks govt, railways to ensure safety of train passengers

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State government and the Railways to take measures to improve safety of train commuters.

The court gave this direction while initiating proceedings on its own over an incident of a woman jumping off a passenger train in the State two days ago to escape from an alleged assault and a robbery bid.

Taking serious note of the incident, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas directed the top officials of the State police and railway safety wing to discuss a mechanism to improve safety on trains and table the suggestions before the court in six weeks.

The 31-year-old woman had jumped off a moving train near Kanjiramattom station on April 28 to escape from a man who allegedly attacked her and threatened to stab her.

The victim, who suffered a head injury after the jump, is being treated at a private hospital here.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the victim was travelling alone in the compartment of the Guruvayur-Punalur passenger train.

