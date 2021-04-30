COVID: SC asks Centre to frame national policy on hospital admissions

The Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre to frame a national policy on admission of patients in hospitals after it was apprised that some of them in the NCR are seeking local address proof for admitting COVID-19 infected people.

A bench headed by justice D Y Chandrachud was hearing the suo motu case on COVID-19 management in the country.

"The Centre will have to make a uniform policy for admission of patients," observed the bench which also comprised justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat.

During the hearing, conducted through video conferencing, a lawyer said that a person was denied admission at a hospital in Noida as his Aadhaar Card had a residential address of Mumbai.

The court said the central government should ensure that "no local address proof of patients are sought by hospitals for admission".

The top court termed the second wave of COVID-19 as a "national crisis", and warned authorities, from the Centre down to police chiefs, against silencing people and their pleas for help on the presumption that they are raising false grievances on the internet.

The bench on April 22 took note of the pandemic situation due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases as also in mortality and said it expected the Centre to come out with a "national plan" to deal with distribution of essential services and supplies, including oxygen and drugs.

