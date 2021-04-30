Guj: Hospital attendant held for raping patient in Rajkot

An attendant at a government- run hospital in Rajkot city of Gujarat was on Friday arrested for allegedly raping a 55-year-old patient, police said.

Based on a complaint, Hitesh Zala (35) was arrested and further investigation has been handed over to the ''crime against women cell'', said Manoharsinh Jadeja, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.

A victim was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after she developed a breathing problem, but tested negative for coronavirus infection, inspector L L Chavda of Pradymannagar police station said.

''The woman claimed that Zala came to her in the early hours of Thursday when she was resting on her bed, switched off the lights of the ward and raped her,'' the official said, adding that the victim stated that she had not protested out of fear.

There were four to five other patients were present in the ward at the time of the alleged incident, Chavda said.

The matter came to light when the victim narrated the ordeal to her family over the phone, following which a complaint was registered, he added.

