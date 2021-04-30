Russia bars eight EU citizens from entry - ministry
Russia on Friday barred eight officials from European Union countries from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Russian citizens by the EU. The EU also imposed sanctions on four senior Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin in March.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:47 IST
Russia on Friday barred eight officials from European Union countries from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Russian citizens by the EU. The Russian foreign ministry said those banned included Vera Jourova, vice president for values and transparency at the executive European Commission, and David Sassoli, the president of the European parliament.
The EU imposed sanctions in March on two Russians accused of persecuting gay and lesbian people in the southern Russian region of Chechnya. The EU also imposed sanctions on four senior Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin in March.
