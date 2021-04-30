Maha: 6 held in Latur for Remdesivir black-marketing

Six persons were arrested in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, which is reportedly in short supply amid a spike in cases, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a man was held from a wedding hall, and his questioning led to the arrest of five of his associates, an MIDC police station official said.

''Two vials of Remdesivir were recovered from the gang.

They planned to sell each for Rs 25,000,'' he added.

