Biden administration has completed North Korea policy review -White House

The Biden administration has completes its review of U.S. policy toward North Korea, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One that the U.S. goal remained the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and that Washington was not looking to strike a "grand bargain" with Pyongyang.

