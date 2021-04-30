Biden administration has completed North Korea policy review -White House

Biden administration has completed North Korea policy review -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:53 IST
The Biden administration has completes its review of U.S. policy toward North Korea, the White House said on Friday.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One that the U.S. goal remained the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and that Washington was not looking to strike a "grand bargain" with Pyongyang.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jen Psaki
- U.S.
- North Korea
- Biden
- Air Force One
- Washington
- Korean
- Pyongyang
- White House
ALSO READ
Biden, Suga poised to present united front on Taiwan as China steps up pressure
Biden proposes strategic stability dialogue with Russia hours after slapping sanctions
Japan's Suga comes to US for China-focused talks with Biden
Biden, Suga poised to present united front on Taiwan as China steps up pressure
Biden says US not looking to start 'cycle of conflict' with Russia