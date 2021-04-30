Left Menu

India 'fully determined' to do whatever necessary to overcome COVID challenge: Jaishankar to Wang

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday emphasised to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi the need for China to keep open transport corridors and cargo flights as several Indian entities are commercially procuring various products from suppliers in that country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 23:27 IST
India 'fully determined' to do whatever necessary to overcome COVID challenge: Jaishankar to Wang

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday emphasised to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi the need for China to keep open transport corridors and cargo flights as several Indian entities are commercially procuring various products from suppliers in that country amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a telephonic conversation, Jaishankar also told Wang that India was ''fully determined'' to do whatever was necessary to overcome the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). ''The call was arranged at the request of the Chinese side to convey their sympathy and solidarity with India at this juncture,'' the MEA said.

The telephonic talks between the two foreign ministers came on a day Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation with India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

''Highlighted the importance of supply chains and air flights being kept open in these circumstances. Welcomed his assurances in that regard, as also more openness to Indian chartered flights,'' Jaishankar tweeted. The MEA said Jaishankar noted that Indian entities were already in the process of commercially procuring required products and raw materials from suppliers in China.

''The Minister said that this process would be facilitated if various transport corridors and cargo flights remained open and the necessary logistics support ensured expeditiously,'' it said in a statement. There were reports of difficulties being faced by some US firms in sending medical shipments to India from China. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said there was an impact on some of the supplies following suspension of flights by Sichuan Airlines.

''The External Affairs Minister thanked Foreign Minister Wang Yi for his sentiments and apprised him of the ongoing efforts to meet the challenge posed by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India,'' the MEA said. ''He said that the Government was fully determined to do whatever was necessary to overcome this challenge,'' it said.

In a series of tweets, Jaishankar said:''Discussed the international cooperation aspects of the public health response to this difficult situation.'' The MEA said Jaishankar emphasised that serious challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which had affected all countries, required serious international cooperation.

''Foreign Minister Wang Yi described the COVID-19 as a common enemy of mankind and agreed that there was a need for coordination on a concerted response,'' the MEA said in a statement. He said that China supported the efforts of the government of India and would ensure that all the required materials flow to Indian entities without any delay.

''Chinese companies would be encouraged and supported to deliver requisite materials. Airports, customs and airlines would also be instructed to smoothly facilitate movement of goods,'' the MEA said. ''Chartered flights from India would be welcome and specific problems raised by the Indian side sorted out quickly. Foreign Minister Wang Yi offered any other appropriate assistance required from the Chinese government,'' it added. The MEA said the telephone call concluded with a brief discussion on the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and RIC (Russia-India-China) meetings of foreign ministers which are scheduled to take place in the near future under the Indian chair. ''Foreign Minister Wang Yi confirmed his participation at these events,'' the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan decries EU parliament's move on blasphemy laws

Pakistan on Friday decried a move by the European Parliament, which a day earlier adopted a resolution demanding Islamabad allow freedom for religious minorities and asked the EU to reconsider the South Asian countrys preferential trade sta...

Biden administration sets new North Korea policy of 'practical' diplomacy

President Joe Biden has settled on a new approach to pressuring North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that will explore diplomacy but not seek a grand bargain with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House sai...

Jury finds 3M's earplugs caused U.S. military vets hearing loss

3M Co was found liable on Friday for hearing damage suffered by three U.S. military veterans who accused the company of covering up design defects in its earplugs, a blow to 3M which faces 200,000 similar lawsuits.The company was accused of...

US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday

The US will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.White House press secre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021