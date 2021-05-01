China graft watchdog probes governor of emerging aluminium hub
The top anti-corruption watchdog in Southwest China's Yunnan province said on Friday the governor of the burgeoning aluminium hub of Wenshan had been placed under investigation. Zhang Xiulan, who has been governor of Wenshan prefecture since March 2015, is suspected of "grave violations of discipline and the law," the Yunnan Province Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement, without elaborating.
Zhang, 54, has already handed herself over to the authorities, it added. Wenshan, which lies a remote part of Yunnan near Vietnam, has become a popular destination for aluminium smelters including Chinalco, Henan Shenhuo and China Hongqiao Group looking to take advantage of its abundant hydropower resources as the sector seeks to reduce emissions.
On Wednesday, however, China's environment ministry criticised Wenshan for failing to crack down on illegal hydropower stations and being "perfunctory" over rectifications required to protect the ecosystem. China's President Xi Jinping launched a sweeping anti-corruption campaign when he took over leadership of the ruling Communist Party in late 2012 and hundreds of officials have since been prosecuted.
Reuters was not immediately able to reach Zhang or a representative for comment.
