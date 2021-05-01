Left Menu

Myanmar risks coming to standstill as violence worsens -U.N. envoy

The U.N. special envoy on Myanmar told the Security Council on Friday that in the absence of a collective international response to the country's coup, violence is worsening and the running of the state risks coming to a standstill, according to diplomats who attended the private meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 04:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 04:54 IST
Myanmar risks coming to standstill as violence worsens -U.N. envoy

The U.N. special envoy on Myanmar told the Security Council on Friday that in the absence of a collective international response to the country's coup, violence is worsening and the running of the state risks coming to a standstill, according to diplomats who attended the private meeting. Christine Schraner Burgener briefed the 15-member council from Thailand, where she has been meeting with regional leaders. She still hopes to travel to Myanmar - where a Feb. 1 military coup ousted an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi - but the military is yet to approve a visit.

Pro-democracy protests have taken place in cities and towns across the country since the coup. "The general administration of the state could risk coming to a standstill as the pro-democracy movement continues in spite of the ongoing use of lethal force, arbitrary arrests and torture as part of the military's repression," Schraner Burgener said, according to diplomats.

She told diplomats that reports of a continuing crackdown risked undermining momentum toward ending the crisis following a meeting of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Saturday with the junta leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. In a statement after the meeting, the Security Council stressed the "importance of ASEAN's call for an immediate cessation of violence and called for implementation of the Five Point Consensus without delay as a first step towards a peaceful and sustainable solution through constructive dialogue."

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group says more than 3,400 people have been detained for opposing the coup and security forces have killed at least 759 protesters. Reuters is unable to confirm the casualty toll. The military, which ruled for almost 50 years until launching a tentative reform process a decade ago, has acknowledged the death of some protesters, saying they were killed after they initiated violence.

The Security Council reiterated its "deep concern" at the situation in Myanmar and its support for Myanmar's democratic transition. The council has issued several statements since the coup. Some diplomats say Russia and China are likely to prevent any stronger council action against Myanmar. Schraner Burgener said there were concerning reports that civilians, mostly students from the urban areas, were being trained how to use weapons by ethnic armed organizations.

"In the absence of a collective international response, there has been a rise in violence and reported use of improvised explosive devices. Calls for maximum restraint by all sides have been met with responses from some protesters asking who can blame them for their self-defense," she said, according to diplomats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Warrant for Giuliani's phones and computers seeks communications with over a dozen people

U.S. investigators are seeking to review Rudy Giulianis phones and computers for communications with more than a dozen people, including a high-ranking prosecutor in Ukraine, according to a warrant executed at his apartment this week.They a...

Republican lawmakers flay Biden for curbs on travel from India

Republican lawmakers on Friday criticised President Joe Biden for imposing restrictions on travel from India in view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.Restricting travel to our ally India while leaving our border open to ...

India's Serum Institute plans to start vaccine production outside India - The Times

The Serum Institute of India, which manufactures the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, is planning to start vaccine production in other countries as it struggles to meet supply commitments, its chief executive officer told The Times.Theres goin...

Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines

Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials said. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021