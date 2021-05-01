Left Menu

Brazil privatises Rio de Janeiro's water, sewage utility

Rio de Janeiro state privatised its water and sewage utility on Friday, after years of broken promises to improve sewage treatment and clean up the states polluted Guanabara Bay.It was Brazils biggest-ever privatisation in the sewage sector, and the first to take place after a new regulatory framework for it took effect.The utility Cedae attends to 64 municipalities in Rio state, of which 35 were included in the auction.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 01-05-2021 05:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 05:05 IST
Brazil privatises Rio de Janeiro's water, sewage utility

Rio de Janeiro state privatised its water and sewage utility on Friday, after years of broken promises to improve sewage treatment and clean up the state's polluted Guanabara Bay.

It was Brazil's biggest-ever privatisation in the sewage sector, and the first to take place after a new regulatory framework for it took effect.

The utility Cedae attends to 64 municipalities in Rio state, of which 35 were included in the auction. The majority of the state-owned company's assets were divided into four water distribution and sewer service areas. Companies presented bids for the 35-year concessions of all but one: that of the eponymous capital's west zone and six other municipalities. Sanitation company Aegea won the concession for two of the four blocks, presenting bids worth a combined 15.4 billion reais (USD2.8 billion). The company Igua took a third block with a bid of 7.3 billion reais. A state official told reporters afterward that the fourth area will be offered again in a new auction.

Before failure to auction off the last block, Rio had forecast investment in works worth about 30 billion reais and 2.6 billion reais to clean up Guanabara Bay over the coming five years. The winning bidders have the goal of collecting and treating 90% of sewage by 2033. According to Trata Brasil Institute, an organization focused on water and sewage treatment research, only 65% of sewage in the city of Rio is properly treated, leaving 35% to be improperly discharged. Four of Brazil's 10 worst cities in basic sanitation are also in Rio state, surrounding Guanabara Bay.

Promises to improve sanitation around the bay have been made since the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, also known as Earth Summit, in 1992. More recently, the Brazilian city pledged in its bid to host the 2016 Olympics that it would treat 80% of its waste water before the games began, but again failed to deliver.

Cedae's privatisation drew controversy, and some state lawmakers mobilised in an attempt to block it from taking place. But a judge scuppered their efforts with a decision on Friday morning just hours before the auction.

The utility will continue to exist in a far smaller form, collecting and treating water for sale to distributors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Warrant for Giuliani's phones and computers seeks communications with over a dozen people

U.S. investigators are seeking to review Rudy Giulianis phones and computers for communications with more than a dozen people, including a high-ranking prosecutor in Ukraine, according to a warrant executed at his apartment this week.They a...

Republican lawmakers flay Biden for curbs on travel from India

Republican lawmakers on Friday criticised President Joe Biden for imposing restrictions on travel from India in view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.Restricting travel to our ally India while leaving our border open to ...

India's Serum Institute plans to start vaccine production outside India - The Times

The Serum Institute of India, which manufactures the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, is planning to start vaccine production in other countries as it struggles to meet supply commitments, its chief executive officer told The Times.Theres goin...

Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines

Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials said. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021