Left Menu

Hundreds join Daunte Wright''s family on march for justice

Hundreds of people joined Daunte Wrights family and friends on a march through the Minneapolis suburb where he was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop three weeks earlier.Demonstrators on Sunday called for police reform and more serious charges against the officer who killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, on April 11.The crowd gathered in the neighbourhood where Kimberly Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright as he struggled with police.

PTI | Brooklyncenter | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:04 IST
Hundreds join Daunte Wright''s family on march for justice

Hundreds of people joined Daunte Wright's family and friends on a march through the Minneapolis suburb where he was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop three weeks earlier.

Demonstrators on Sunday called for police reform and more serious charges against the officer who killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, on April 11.

The crowd gathered in the neighbourhood where Kimberly Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright as he struggled with police. Potter's body camera recorded her shouting “Taser! Taser!” before she fired, and the city's former police chief said he believed she meant to use her stun gun.

The group walked several miles to the Brooklyn Center Police Department where his mother, Katie Wright, called on the crowd to keep saying her son's name.

“We're going to continue to be in these streets, on social media, at the police station. ... Like I've always said, it's never gonna be justice for us,” she said. “But we want 100 per cent accountability.” Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright's killing, which Katie Wright said was not enough. He was killed as the Minneapolis area already was on heightened alert during the trial of Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death. Chauvin was convicted April 20.

Johnathon McClellan, president of the Minnesota Justice Coalition, told protesters that his group is demanding that additional charges be brought against Potter. He also said the coalition plans to pressure elected officials to support police reform, the Star Tribune reported.

Demonstrators shut down traffic a couple of times before arriving at the police station, which is secured by concrete barriers and fencing.

Wright's name was spelled out in air fresheners attached to the fencing. Wright's mother said he told her on the phone that he was pulled over for an air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror.

Police have said they pulled Wright over for an expired registration, and then discovered that he had a warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge. Potter fatally shot Wright seconds after he pulled away from officers as they tried to arrest him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran set to feature in meeting of US' Blinken and UK's Raab

Issues related to Iran are set to feature in talks later Monday between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his host in London, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.The bilateral talks come a day ahead of the first face-to-face discu...

Union Home Ministry asks West Bengal for report on post-poll violence targeting opposition workers.

Union Home Ministry asks West Bengal for report on post-poll violence targeting opposition workers....

Rhino poachers are back after South Africa eases lockdown restrictions

Rhino poaching is on the rise again in South Africa since the government loosened coronavirus restrictions, following a year-long lull due to the pandemic, wildlife parks say. The strict limits on travel, including international travel, imp...

COVID-19: New Zealand to open second travel bubble

New Zealand will open a second travel bubble this month with the tiny Cook Islands, after last month opening a travel bubble with Australia.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said if all goes well, two-way quarantine-free travel with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021