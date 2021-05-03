PM Modi reviews Covid related initiatives by Indian Navy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed Covid related initiatives by the Indian Navy.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 20:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed Covid related initiatives by the Indian Navy. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh informed the Prime Minister about the various initiatives being taken by the Indian Navy to assist the countrymen during the pandemic, informed the Prime Minister's Office.
He informed the PM that the Indian Navy has reached out to all state administrations and have offered help in terms of hospital beds, transportation and other such things. He apprised the PM about Naval hospitals being opened for use of civilians in various cities. The Chief of Naval Staff also informed the PM that medical personnel in the Navy have been redeployed at various locations in the country to manage Covid duties. Naval Personnel as being provided Battle Field Nursing Assistant Training to be deployed in Covid duties.
He briefed the PM that the Navy is helping increase oxygen availability in Lakshadweep as well as Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He also apprised PM that the Indian Navy is transporting oxygen containers as well as other supplies from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Singapore to India. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Grab mulling secondary Singapore listing after SPAC merger -sources
Singapore says makes biggest cannabis seizure in 25 years
INAS 323 commissioned into Indian Navy
Indian Navy seizes narcotics worth Rs 3000 crore from a fishing boat in Arabian sea, says Defence spokesman.
First unit of built ALH Mk III aircraft INAS 323 commissioned into Indian Navy