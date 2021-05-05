Left Menu

Iran envoy drops appeal to prison in Belgium over bomb plot

In its ruling, the Belgium court said he was running an Iranian state intelligence network and was acting on orders from Tehran. Prosecution lawyer Georges-Henri Beauthier said in Antwerp there were guarantees from the Belgium state that there would be no swap of Assadi for Western prisoners in Iran, citing a separation of powers between justice and political decisions.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:01 IST
Iran envoy drops appeal to prison in Belgium over bomb plot

An Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison for planning a bomb attack in France has dropped his appeal in Belgium and will serve a prison sentence, lawyers said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors ruled out a swap of Western prisoners in Iran for him. Assadolah Assadi was found guilty of attempted terrorism in February after a foiled plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a French-based dissident group opposed to the leadership in Tehran, near Paris in June 2018.

The trial was the first time an Iranian official was tried for suspected terrorism in Europe since Iran's 1979 revolution. Assadi decided not to appeal, his lawyer told reporters in Antwerp, the Belgian city where he was sentenced on Feb. 4.

"For me, it stops here. My client does not recognise the competency of Belgian justice to judge him," Assadi's lawyer Dimitri de Beco said. He said that as the third counsellor at Iran's embassy in Vienna, Assadi had diplomatic immunity.

However, in February, judges ruled that any diplomatic immunity did not protect him from facing terrorism charges. Assadi did not attend his court hearings or sentencing, which was held behind closed doors in high security. Assadi was arrested in Germany before being transferred to Belgium for trial. In its ruling, the Belgium court said he was running an Iranian state intelligence network and was acting on orders from Tehran.

Prosecution lawyer Georges-Henri Beauthier said in Antwerp there were guarantees from the Belgium state that there would be no swap of Assadi for Western prisoners in Iran, citing a separation of powers between justice and political decisions. "The Belgian government will not discuss (a prisoner swap)," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Europol: 31 mafia suspects arrested in Italy, Germany

Europol said on Wednesday 31 suspects had been arrested in an Italian-German police operation targeting the Ndrangheta mafia group. Europol, the European Unions law enforcement agency, said it had provided support in the operation, which in...

High-tech hunt for scarce COVID-19 vaccines in India raises fear for fairness

Indian tech experts have written software code and designed websites to help people book scarce COVID-19 vaccinations online, raising concern about an unfair advantage for the tech savvy and jeopardising chances of an equitable vaccine roll...

Jaishankar points at 'underinvestment' in healthcare system as India battles COVID-19

Amid Indias effort to combat the record rise of COVID-19 cases, External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishkanar has admitted that the countrys healthcare system stands exposed on how since the 75 years of independence, it has underinvested in th...

Netanyahu again fails to form new Israeli government

Beleaguered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is Israels longest-serving premier, has failed to meet a midnight deadline of forming a government, giving his rivals a chance to end his uninterrupted stint at the helm of politics since 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021