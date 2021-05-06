Left Menu

Activist Yogita Bhayana moves HC seeking direction to Kwality Pharmaceuticals to supply available units of Remdesivir

Social Activist Yogita Bhayana moved the Delhi High Court seeking direction to Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited to supply the available units of the Remdesivir and further directed it to use the full capacity to manufacture/produce the Remdesivir and supply the same to the hospitals and public of Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:42 IST
Activist Yogita Bhayana moves HC seeking direction to Kwality Pharmaceuticals to supply available units of Remdesivir
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Social Activist Yogita Bhayana moved the Delhi High Court seeking direction to Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited to supply the available units of the Remdesivir and further directed it to use the full capacity to manufacture/produce the Remdesivir and supply the same to the hospitals and public of Delhi. "Issue a Writ of Mandamus or any other appropriate Writ, Order or Direction thereby directing the Respondents-UOI to direct respondent number four (Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited) to supply the available units of the Remdesivir and further direct to use the full capacity to manufacture/produce the Remdesivir and supply the same to the hospitals and public of Delhi," said the petition filed through advocates Shrish Kumar and Pramod Kumar.

Bhayana in her petition said that she came to know by her sources that the Kwality Pharmaceuticals limited company has a huge stock of Remdesivir and even they can manufacture 50,000 units per day. The petitioner also said that she had contacted the Bussiness Head of the company who confirmed that the respondent has had 20,000 units of Remdesivir and having capacity of manufacturing/producing of 50,000 units per day. "That the medicines prescribed by the doctors were not available anywhere in the city. "people searched every store for Fabiflu tablets and Remdesivir injection but the drugs were neither available at the government hospital nor at the medicine stores," the petitioner said.

She further added that many patients died in hospitals due to the scarcity of prescribed medicines Remdesivir, Fabiflu and Favipiravir. "That the Respondent number four, is a Pharmaceuticals Company situated at Amritsar, Punjab, who has 20,000 units of Remdesivir and they have the capability to produce 50,000 units per day," read the petition.

"In the Hospitals, Remdesivir is not available and due to the shortage of Remdesivir people are dying, and on the other hand, Remdesivir is available a huge stock with the respondent company which can be supplied to the hospitals in Delhi to save the life of people. That company could not supply the Remdisiver due to not granting the authorisation to supply the Remdesivir," the petitioner said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-City look to clinch title in Champions League dress rehearsal

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions if they beat Chelsea on Saturday in a game which is now a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final.Victory at the Etihad Stadium would allow Pep Guardiolas City side to open up ...

Sachin Pilot for free COVID vaccination to all

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday once again questioned the determination of the rates of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.During his visit to his assembly constituency Tonk, Pilot told reporters that...

'The Simpsons' tops Rolling Stone's list of 100 best sitcoms of all time

Much-loved American sitcom The Simpsons has acquired the main spot on Rolling Stone magazines list of the 100 best sitcoms of all time. As indicated by Fox News, the publication lauded the long-running animation for its subject, style and s...

Report on excess charge for unloading vaccine boxes in Kerala baseless: CITU

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU, the trade union wing of the CPIM, on Thursday dismissed as baseless and untrue a report that headload workers demanded excess charge to unload boxes carrying COVID-19 vaccine at a centre here.As per t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021