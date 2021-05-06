Activist Yogita Bhayana moves HC seeking direction to Kwality Pharmaceuticals to supply available units of Remdesivir

Social Activist Yogita Bhayana moved the Delhi High Court seeking direction to Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited to supply the available units of the Remdesivir and further directed it to use the full capacity to manufacture/produce the Remdesivir and supply the same to the hospitals and public of Delhi. "Issue a Writ of Mandamus or any other appropriate Writ, Order or Direction thereby directing the Respondents-UOI to direct respondent number four (Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited) to supply the available units of the Remdesivir and further direct to use the full capacity to manufacture/produce the Remdesivir and supply the same to the hospitals and public of Delhi," said the petition filed through advocates Shrish Kumar and Pramod Kumar.

Bhayana in her petition said that she came to know by her sources that the Kwality Pharmaceuticals limited company has a huge stock of Remdesivir and even they can manufacture 50,000 units per day. The petitioner also said that she had contacted the Bussiness Head of the company who confirmed that the respondent has had 20,000 units of Remdesivir and having capacity of manufacturing/producing of 50,000 units per day. "That the medicines prescribed by the doctors were not available anywhere in the city. "people searched every store for Fabiflu tablets and Remdesivir injection but the drugs were neither available at the government hospital nor at the medicine stores," the petitioner said.

She further added that many patients died in hospitals due to the scarcity of prescribed medicines Remdesivir, Fabiflu and Favipiravir. "That the Respondent number four, is a Pharmaceuticals Company situated at Amritsar, Punjab, who has 20,000 units of Remdesivir and they have the capability to produce 50,000 units per day," read the petition.

"In the Hospitals, Remdesivir is not available and due to the shortage of Remdesivir people are dying, and on the other hand, Remdesivir is available a huge stock with the respondent company which can be supplied to the hospitals in Delhi to save the life of people. That company could not supply the Remdisiver due to not granting the authorisation to supply the Remdesivir," the petitioner said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)