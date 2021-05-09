UP extends partial 'Corona curfew' till May 17

Left Menu

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state, the partial 'Corona curfew' which was in place in Uttar Pradesh has been extended by a week till 7 am on May 17 (Monday), informed the Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state, the partial 'Corona curfew' which was in place in Uttar Pradesh has been extended by a week till 7 am on May 17 (Monday), informed the Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal. Earlier, the restrictions were set to be lifted tomorrow morning.

"A partial 'corona curfew' imposed in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 17," said Sehgal. He stated that the decision came after a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today.

As per the Additional Chief Secretary, the decision was taken to break the chain of infections. During this period, all essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue, stated Sehgal. It was also decided to intensify the sanitisation drive in all the 75 districts, he added.

Uttar Pradesh reported 26,847 fresh COVID-19 cases and 298 deaths on saturday, as per the state health bulletin. With this, the state's infection count has gone up to 14,80,315. The death toll in the state stands at 15,170.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

