PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:02 IST
Ker women to get exclusive kiosks to lodge complaints in emergency

Thiruvananthapuram, May 10 (PTI): Women will soon get exclusive kiosks to lodge their complaints during emergency situations in Kerala, thanks to an innovative initiative of the state police.

The city-based kiosk system is envisaged to help women register their complaints in a more free and easier manner without going to police stations.

The first such facility will come up in the state's commercial hub Kochi and it would be replicated in other prominent cities like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Kannur in a phased manner, DGP Loknath Behera said here.

The complaint-kiosk in Kochi is being set up at Marine Drive, located in the heart of the city, and the police deputy commissioner is entrusted with the setting up of the facility there, he said.

Detailing its functioning, the DGP said the complaints received through kiosks would be resolved with the help of respective police stations.

Besides this, the complainant would be informed about the progress of the investigation by over phone, Behera added.

In view of the COVID spread, the police recently set up another kiosk at Kadavanthra in Kochi to help the public lodge their complaints in case of any emergency.

There would be a facility to talk to the police officer in a special control room via video call and lodge the complaint.

After listening to the complaints online, police officials would give necessary instructions to the complainants and receive the petitions, official sources added.PTI LGKSS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

