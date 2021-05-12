2 held for manufacturing illicit liquor in Agra
Two people were arrested on Wednesday for manufacturing and selling illicit liquor in Agra, police said. Pradeep and Netrapal have been arrested while three others are absconding. All of them were involved in the manufacturing and selling of illicit liquor, Station House Officer at Achhnera police station in Agra (rural), Udaiveer Malik told PTI.
About 3,044 quarter bottles of illicit liquor, about 8,426 empty quarter bottles, four drums of 200 litres illicit liquor, 3 chemical drums, a packaging machine and other equipment were seized from the accused, he added. ''They used to bring raw materials from Rajasthan and then prepare illicit liquor in a field in Nagla Saavariya village in Achhnera. After packing them in quarter bottles, they used to sell it at high prices,'' Circle Officer, Achhnera, Mahesh Kumar said.
