Left Menu

White House labor task force to hold first meeting on Thursday, May 13

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:01 IST
White House labor task force to hold first meeting on Thursday, May 13
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The White House labor task force will meet for the first time on Thursday, according to a spokesperson at the Department of Labor.

The taskforce will be headed by Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will serve as vice chair of the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal investigates mass gathering of football fans amid pandemic

Portugals government said on Wednesday it was investigating how a mass gathering of thousands of Sporting fans celebrating their club being crowned Portuguese champions got out of hand. On Tuesday evening, thousands of elated soccer fans sp...

FACTBOX-Global big banks plot back-to-office plans as vaccines roll out

The biggest banks in the world plan to re-open their offices, emboldened by aggressive vaccination drives and falling COVID-19 cases in major financial hubs, after sending most employees home early last year to help stem the spread of the c...

Demi Lovato will investigate UFOs in upcoming docuseries

American singer-actor Demi Lovato is set to star in a four-part limited unscripted series on Peacock, where she will investigate UFO reports. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series titled Unidentified with Demi Lovato follows the 2...

J'khand extends lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions till May 27

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday extended the lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions,including 7 days mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, till May 27 amid a surge in COVID- 19 cases, officials said.The rest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021