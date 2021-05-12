White House labor task force to hold first meeting on Thursday, May 13

White House labor task force to hold first meeting on Thursday, May 13Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:01 IST
The White House labor task force will meet for the first time on Thursday, according to a spokesperson at the Department of Labor.
The taskforce will be headed by Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will serve as vice chair of the group.
