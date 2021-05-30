Left Menu

Four Naxals held at Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-05-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 13:22 IST
Four Naxals held at Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four Naxals, allegedly involved in triggering IED blasts and torching vehicles, were arrested from Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, a police official said on Sunday.

The cadres, identified as Sonaru Anchla (22), Fagu Ram Anchla (35), Sonu Ram Anchla (45) and Mangtu Ram Potai (35), were apprehended from a forest near Irakbhatti village under Kohkameta police station limits on Friday when a joint team of security forces was out on a search operation, he said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the district force were involved in the operation that was launched on May 28, the official said.

The four rebsls who were nabbed were active as members of the Janatana Sarkar groups of Maoists and based on their statements, a muzzle-loading gun, two detonators and a bundle of electric wires were recovered from the forest, he said.

They were allegedly involved in triggering an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in October last year on Irakbhatti-Kohkameta road wherein an ITBP jawan was injured, and torching three tractors engaged in road construction works in the area in November 2019, he said.

Sonaru Anchla, Fagu Ram Anchla and Potai were carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 each on their heads, the official said.

