At least 18 Maoists killed in gunbattle with Indian security forces, local media says
At least 18 Maoist rebels were killed in a gunbattle with security forces in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, the Indian Express newspaper reported, citing a Border Security Force spokesperson.
The violence comes days before India begins voting in a seven-phase national election on April 19, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a rare third straight term.
