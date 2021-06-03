Army Vice Chief holds telephonic interaction with Chief of Staff of Mongolia's Land Force Command

Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General C P Mohanty on Thursday held a telephonic interaction with Brigadier General Ontsgoibayar Lkhamjii, Chief of Staff, Land Force Command, Mongolia, to discuss issues related to bilateral defence cooperation.

Mongolia is a landlocked country and it shares land border of around 4,630 km with China. However, unlike India, Mongolia does not have any active border dispute with China.

Advertisement

It has been more than a year since the military standoff between the armies of India and China erupted in eastern Ladakh on May 5, 2020, during which there were fatalities on both sides for the first time in 45 years. India and China have made limited progress in achieving disengagement at the Pangong lake area while negotiations for similar steps at other friction points remained deadlocked.

''Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, VCOAS (Vice Chief of Army Staff), had a telephonic interaction with Brigadier General Ontsgoibayar LKHAMJII, Chief of Staff, Land Force Command #MongolianArmedForces & discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation,'' the Indian Army tweeted on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)