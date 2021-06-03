Left Menu

Army Vice Chief holds telephonic interaction with Chief of Staff of Mongolia's Land Force Command

Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General C P Mohanty on Thursday held a telephonic interaction with Brigadier General Ontsgoibayar Lkhamjii, Chief of Staff, Land Force Command, Mongolia, to discuss issues related to bilateral defence cooperation.Mongolia is a landlocked country and it shares land border of around 4,630 km with China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 17:57 IST
Army Vice Chief holds telephonic interaction with Chief of Staff of Mongolia's Land Force Command
  • Country:
  • India

Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General C P Mohanty on Thursday held a telephonic interaction with Brigadier General Ontsgoibayar Lkhamjii, Chief of Staff, Land Force Command, Mongolia, to discuss issues related to bilateral defence cooperation.

Mongolia is a landlocked country and it shares land border of around 4,630 km with China. However, unlike India, Mongolia does not have any active border dispute with China.

It has been more than a year since the military standoff between the armies of India and China erupted in eastern Ladakh on May 5, 2020, during which there were fatalities on both sides for the first time in 45 years. India and China have made limited progress in achieving disengagement at the Pangong lake area while negotiations for similar steps at other friction points remained deadlocked.

''Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, VCOAS (Vice Chief of Army Staff), had a telephonic interaction with Brigadier General Ontsgoibayar LKHAMJII, Chief of Staff, Land Force Command #MongolianArmedForces & discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation,'' the Indian Army tweeted on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021