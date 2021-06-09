Left Menu

Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar receiving polluted water, govt taking steps to resolve issue: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts of the state were receiving polluted water after Punjab released water in the Indira Gandhi Canal after a 60-day closure and his government had taken steps to resolve the issue.The canal was closed on March 28 for relining work.Problem of polluted water has been seen in Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar after Punjab released water in the Indira Gandhi Canal after 60 days of its closure.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-06-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 00:47 IST
Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar receiving polluted water, govt taking steps to resolve issue: Gehlot
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts of the state were receiving polluted water after Punjab released water in the Indira Gandhi Canal after a 60-day closure and his government had taken steps to resolve the issue.

The canal was closed on March 28 for relining work.

''Problem of polluted water has been seen in Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar after Punjab released water in the Indira Gandhi Canal after 60 days of its closure. The Rajasthan government has taken steps and issued necessary directions,'' Gehlot said in a tweet.

For the first time in history, 47-km relining work in the canal has been completed in 60 days. During the five-year tenure of the previous government, only 7 km of relining work was carried out, he claimed.

After discussion with the chief minister of Punjab, Gehlot said, the work of relining of the Sirhind feeder falling in the state's area has also been completed for 45 km, which had not been done so far.

The relining will provide drinking water to residents of 10 districts as well as water for irrigation of 16.17 lakh hectare command area, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021