Gujarat: 10 members of family killed in car-truck collision

Ten members of a family including a child and two women, have been killed in a collision between a car and a truck near Tarapur of Anand district on Wednesday morning, the police informed.

ANI | Anand (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-06-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 12:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten members of a family including a child and two women, have been killed in a collision between a car and a truck near Tarapur of Anand district on Wednesday morning, the police informed. The family was travelling from Surat to Bhavnagar, when the accident took place near the Indranj village of Tarapur, on the Tarapur-Vataman state highway.

The 108 ambulance and Tarapur police team rushed to the spot. The bodies were sent to Tarapur Referral Hospital, the police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

