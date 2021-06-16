Left Menu

Security stepped up on TN-Karnataka border to check Maoists movement

PTI | Erode | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:46 IST
Security has been stepped up in some areas on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border following information that Maoists will infiltrate Tamil Nadu via Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve Forest area, police said on Wednesday.

Armed police personnel have been deputed on the border police stations of Thalavadi, Hassanure, Bhavanisagar, Kadambur and Burgur.

The police also provided additional armed guards at ten Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border checkposts in the forest area alone and round the clock monitoring is being done to prevent entry of any Maoists into Tamil Nadu via Erode district forests, police said.

According to V. Sasi Mohan, Superintendent of Police, ten specially trained commando personnel have been selected among the Armed Reserve Police and they will be sent to the forests along with armed policemen to keep vigil.

