Poland sees possibility of reaching agreement with Czechs on Turow mine

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 17-06-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 14:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Warsaw sees a possibility of reaching an agreement with Prague over an open-pit coal mine in Poland near the Czech border, Poland's Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka said on Thursday, as the neighbouring countries were about to start negotiations.

"We absolutely see a possibility of reaching such agreement," Kurtyka told a press conference in Prague.

