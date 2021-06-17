Poland sees possibility of reaching agreement with Czechs on Turow mine
17-06-2021
Warsaw sees a possibility of reaching an agreement with Prague over an open-pit coal mine in Poland near the Czech border, Poland's Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka said on Thursday, as the neighbouring countries were about to start negotiations.
"We absolutely see a possibility of reaching such agreement," Kurtyka told a press conference in Prague.
