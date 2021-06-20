Left Menu

Iran, world powers adjourn nuclear talks - EU envoy

Speaking to reporters Enrique Mora gave no indication when the talks would resume, but said progress had been made and that the participants would have a clearer idea of how to close a deal when they return. He added that he expected the international nuclear watchdog and Tehran to reach an agreement on extending a monitoring deal of Iran's nuclear activities that ends on June 24. Russia's envoy Mikhael Ulyanov told reporters nobody knew when the talks would resume.

